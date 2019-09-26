'Friday The 13th' Owner Cites Gig Economy In Script Fight

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Amid a closely watched copyright battle at the Second Circuit with the screenwriter of "Friday the 13th," the producers of the franchise are now citing recent efforts by Uber drivers and other gig economy workers to secure formal employee status. The “gig” example came in a final brief lodged Tuesday by the producers, who are trying to block screenwriter Victor Miller from invoking the Copyright Act’s so-called termination right to reclaim control of his script to the original 1980 film. The "Friday the 13th” producers have long argued that Miller was an employee when he wrote the script, meaning he has no copyrights...

