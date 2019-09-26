Judge Halts No-Bid DC Sports-Betting Contract

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. judge on Thursday halted a $215 million contract to operate sports betting that was awarded to the district's current lottery operator, Intralot, in a lawsuit alleging the city illegally granted the contract without competitive bidding. Superior Court Judge Joan Zeldon granted a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the no-bid contract, finding "there is a substantial likelihood that the plaintiff will succeed on the merits" that the city government violated D.C.'s Home Rule Act by awarding the lottery gaming contract to Greek gaming company Intralot without a competitive bidding process. The ruling is a major setback for sports betting in D.C., halting the implementation of...

