7th Circ. Says Ill. Miners Faced Temporary, Not Mass, Layoff

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Thursday an Illinois coal mine didn't violate federal labor law by failing to give 158 full-time miners proper notice about their layoffs, saying the workers failed to show the reduction in force was a permanent mass layoff. A three-member panel said a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Hamilton County Coal LLC in Carl Leeper's proposed class action alleging the company violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by initiating a reduction in force that was effectively a mass layoff but treating it as if it were temporary. Under the act, a mass layoff is...

