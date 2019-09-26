EagleView Scores $125M Award In Aerial Imagery IP Fight

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal jury has awarded $125 million to aerial imagery company EagleView Technologies Inc. after finding that a business rival infringed its software patents. After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury on Wednesday found that Xactware Solutions Inc. willfully infringed five patents held by EagleView covering software to determine roof repair estimates through aerial imagery, which were found to be valid. The jury's finding of willfulness may pave the way for additional damages against Xactware. Xactware and its parent company, Verisk Analytics Inc., are also temporarily barred from making and selling certain products until Oct 8., after...

