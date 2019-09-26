Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EagleView Scores $125M Award In Aerial Imagery IP Fight

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal jury has awarded $125 million to aerial imagery company EagleView Technologies Inc. after finding that a business rival infringed its software patents.

After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury on Wednesday found that Xactware Solutions Inc. willfully infringed five patents held by EagleView covering software to determine roof repair estimates through aerial imagery, which were found to be valid. The jury's finding of willfulness may pave the way for additional damages against Xactware.

Xactware and its parent company, Verisk Analytics Inc., are also temporarily barred from making and selling certain products until Oct 8., after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®