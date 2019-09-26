Ex-Bartender Hits Miami Beach Restaurant With Wage Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A former bartender at a Miami Beach restaurant sued the eatery Thursday claiming she was fired after complaining that management illegally calculated her overtime based on direct cash wages rather than the higher total minimum pay for tipped workers Miami-Dade county resident Paulina B. Moodie said in her proposed class action that Noah Restaurant LLC, which does business as Santorini Greek Restaurant, and general manager Christos Mammas violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by refusing to pay her the minimum wage for tipped employees and overtime hours at the rate of time and a half her regular rate. “Defendants unlawfully calculated plaintiff’s overtime rate...

