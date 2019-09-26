Verdict Against Dentist Nixed In Suit Over Inhaled Drill Bit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Iowa appeals court on Wednesday vacated a $400,000 jury verdict in a suit accusing a dentist of allowing a patient to inhale a drill bit during a tooth extraction procedure and causing a partial lung loss, saying the trial judge improperly allowed hearsay evidence. Judge Mary Tabor, writing for the panel, reversed the judgment against Dr. Alan W. Kruger and his practice, West Union Dental Associates, and remanded the case for retrial. The patient, Edward Franzen, filed a malpractice suit in 2016 and was awarded $400,000 after a jury found Kruger breached the standard of care. The panel said Franzen's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS