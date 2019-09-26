Dialysis Co. Wants 5th Circ. Redo In Tenn. Benefits Law Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A dialysis service provider has urged a Fifth Circuit panel to rethink its finding that a Tennessee law making it easier for physicians to sue insurance companies over disputed medical bills is trumped by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, arguing the court wrongly found the statute differed significantly from one in Louisiana. In its Wednesday petition for rehearing, Dialysis Newco Inc. said that there wasn't a "material distinction" between the law the Fifth Circuit struck down in Tennessee and the Louisiana one the appeals court upheld in its 2006 decision in Louisiana Health Services Indemnity Co. v. Rapides Healthcare System....

