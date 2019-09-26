Recession Influenced Bear Stearns In Ch. 7 Fray, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360, Philadelphia (September 26, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday questioned if it was really improper of Bear Stearns Co. Inc. to liquidate a bankrupt debtor's securities in 2007 as the country careened toward a recession, suggesting it wouldn't have been "economically rational" for the investment giant to risk a potential $60 million loss by waiting out such an uncertain market. The three-judge panel sitting in Philadelphia was tasked with reviewing a Delaware district court's finding that the investment giant acted in "good faith" when it auctioned off — to itself — mortgage-backed securities that served as collateral on a defaulted loan to HomeBanc Mortgage Corp....

