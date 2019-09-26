Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Youth Hockey Group Skates Out Of Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday dismissed a suit by a nascent youth hockey team alleging the state authority was keeping it out of high-level play, saying the claims in the suit do not show that antitrust statutes were violated.

U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah told the Reapers Hockey Association Inc. that the "market" it says the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois, or AHAI, is restraining is too narrow to implicate the Sherman Act and is not a plausible economic market.

The Reapers sued in February, saying AHAI unlawfully restricted the number of Tier 1 youth hockey clubs to four, and denied...

