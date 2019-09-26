Judge Blocks Anti-Sanctuary Questions For DOJ Grants

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Thursday that the U.S. Attorney General’s Office could not ask a local government about its so-called sanctuary city status or impose other immigration-related conditions on a public safety grant, imposing a permanent block of the practice that affects hundreds of cities. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, in the latest defeat for the federal government’s effort to impose immigration enforcement on communities, agreed with Evanston, Illinois, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors that the attorney general lacked the power to attach immigration-related matters to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program. Brian C. Haussmann, an...

