Jason Galanis To Be Resentenced In Wake Of Plea Troubles

Law360, New York (September 26, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Inveterate fraudster Jason Galanis is on track to cop a joint plea and be resentenced for two separate cases involving a $37.6 million scheme to defraud reinsurance investors and a $60 million tribal bond swindle after a Manhattan federal judge implied Thursday that Galanis had been burned by ineffective assistance of counsel. Galanis, who was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison, had argued on appeal that his Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel was violated because his attorney didn’t properly advise him about a joint plea offer to resolve both cases that likely would have resulted in less time than he received by pleading separately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS