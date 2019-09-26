3rd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-MS-13 Member's Asylum Appeal

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit this week declined to review an order for deportation of a jailed former MS-13 gang member turned Christian, saying in a ruling released Thursday that an admission that he was already subject to removal put the case out of appellate reach. Writing for a three-judge panel, Judge Thomas L. Ambro said the Board of Immigration Appeals found no clear error in immigration Judge Kuyomars Q. Golparvar's determination that Rudis Ernesto Gutierrez-Molina — brought to the United States in 2002 when he was 10 years old — was unlikely to be harmed or killed if returned to El Salvador....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS