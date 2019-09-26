Nokia Accuses Lenovo Of Infringing Video Decoding Patents

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Lenovo is infringing nearly a dozen patents held by Nokia that relate to widely used technology for decoding video files, the Finnish telecommunications behemoth has alleged in North Carolina federal court. Nokia said in its lawsuit on Wednesday that "dozens" of products sold by Lenovo, including laptops and tablets, make use of the allegedly infringing technologies, and what's more, the Chinese company hasn't agreed to license the technologies from Nokia despite reasonable offers. "Lenovo has benefited greatly from Nokia's innovations, which have enabled Lenovo products to more efficiently and effectively stream high quality video," Nokia said in its complaint. The Espoo,...

