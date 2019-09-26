FCC Dems Say Sprint Lifeline Probe Justifies Fresh Input

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's two Democrats again demanded the agency pause its review of T-Mobile's pending merger with Sprint, requesting public input following revisions to a merger settlement with federal regulators as well as revelations that Sprint abused a subsidy program for low-income customers. FCC Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks told reporters after the commission's open meeting on Thursday that the Republican majority's merger review process has already suffered from irregularities. Newer developments — like the agency's announcement of an investigation of Lifeline fraud by Sprint — only further the case for halting the deal review and seeking public comments....

