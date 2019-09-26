Businessman Who Bribed Cops For Gun Permits Avoids Jail

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A businessman who bought expensive trips for cops in the New York Police Department's gun-licensing division in exchange for help with his clients' firearms permits avoided prison Thursday after a Manhattan federal judge credited his cooperation with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein sentenced Frank Soohoo to three years of supervised release, saying his cooperation helped put crooked police behind bars. "I've given you the break that you've requested," Judge Stein said. "I don't think I'll ever see you again. Make sure I don't." Soohoo, who had worked as a gun-permit middleman between clients and cops, was among the earliest...

