Mass. Wants New Ruling In ACA Birth Control Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge should find the Trump administration violated the Affordable Care Act by exempting employers from providing birth control coverage, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday, defending a lawsuit that was revived by the First Circuit earlier this year. By creating new exemptions from the ACA's contraceptive mandate on religious and moral grounds, the administration ran afoul of a requirement that employer-sponsored health plans provide coverage for preventive care services, including contraceptive care, Healey said. "The final rules lay bare the [federal government's] singular focus on employers’ religious interests at the expense of women," Healey said in a court...

