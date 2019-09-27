Tribe's $1.1M Request Granted In IHS Clinic Funding Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the Indian Health Service on Thursday to pay the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe the full amount it requested to fund certain health programs, saying the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act didn't allow the agency to cut that funding back. The federally recognized tribe sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' IHS in 2017, alleging the agency had illegally rejected the tribe's 2016 request for $1.1 million in recurring funding for an emergency medical services program as well as a clinic that the tribe took over operating under an ISDEAA contract with...

