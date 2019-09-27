Calif. Group Seeks To Raise State's Med Mal Damages Cap

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A consumer advocacy group has launched a ballot initiative that would significantly raise California’s cap on pain-and-suffering damages in medical malpractice cases, five years after a similar proposal was shot down by voters. Nonprofit group Consumer Watchdog said Thursday that the proposal aims to raise the state’s cap on noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering, which was set at $250,000 when California enacted the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act in 1975 but has never been adjusted for inflation. The group said that should the Fairness for Injured Patients Act make it on the November 2020 ballot and be approved by...

