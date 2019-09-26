DOL Overtime Rule's Effect On Worker Pay Will Be Mixed

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The new overtime rules increasing the salary level needed for white collar employees to be deemed exempt have been long-awaited, but why? What does it accomplish? Is it a panacea to low-paid workers, i.e., a path for them to reap huge income gains via overtime pay? Likely not, but it’s also not a pill too big to swallow for most employers. Background Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, most executive, administrative and professional employees are exempt from overtime if they satisfy three tests: the duties test, the salary basis test and the salary level test. The last time the FLSA white...

