SEC Inks $10M Deal With Wis. Marketing Co. In FCPA Case

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Quad/Graphics Inc., a Wisconsin-based digital and print marketing company, has agreed to fork over nearly $10 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that two of its subsidiaries were involved in multiple bribery schemes in Peru and China, the SEC announced Thursday. In an administrative cease-and-desist order issued Thursday, the SEC said Quad's Peruvian subsidiary, Quad/Graphics Peru SA, repeatedly bribed Peruvian government officials to secure sales contracts and avoid penalties. From 2011 to 2016, the subsidiary bribed the officials and also attempted to influence the judicial outcome of a dispute with the Peruvian tax authority, in violation of the...

