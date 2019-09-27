Hotel Search Conspiracy Suit Against Chains Will Proceed

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that a travel booking company's conspiracy lawsuit against Caesars and other hotel groups be allowed to move forward, rejecting Caesars' call for an early dismissal of the claims. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III issued an order adopting U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven's August recommendation that the lawsuit be allowed to proceed. TravelPass Group LLC had filed a response with the court Thursday, urging it to reject the dismissal bid from Caesars Entertainment Corp., saying the hotel group must have ignored the magistrate judge's findings in making its arguments....

