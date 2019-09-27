DOL Escapes Challenge To Workplace Injury Reporting Freeze

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has tossed a suit challenging the U.S. Department of Labor’s decision not to collect detailed electronic workplace injury and illness data from businesses, saying the case is moot because the agency formally rolled back the Obama-era rule that required it to gather the information. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Thursday dismissed a suit by the Public Citizen Health Research Group and several other advocacy organizations claiming the DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it refused to accept the data from certain businesses despite not formally undoing the rule, known...

