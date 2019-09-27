Antitrust Case Against IQVIA Will Join Larger Fight In NJ

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical information technology company Veeva Systems Inc. will have to pursue its antitrust monopoly claims against life sciences data giant IQVIA Inc in New Jersey after a California federal judge found its claims were trumped by a suit IQVIA had filed a day earlier in the Garden State. U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup found that the cases on opposite sides of the country, one in California filed by Veeva and two in New Jersey filed by IQVIA, “involve substantially similar issues” that should be side by side. The latest of IQVIA's two suits, a declaratory relief case, takes priority, he said, because it...

