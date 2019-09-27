Enviros Say DOI, Hawaii Gov't Let Sports Complex Flout Regs

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A group of environmentalists alleges in a Hawaii federal court suit filed Thursday that both federal and local administrators approved a $32 million sports complex that flouts environmental concerns and a decades-old resolution protecting the historic beach park. Save Our Sherwoods, an environmental group focused on preservation efforts across Hawaii, says Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction began building a $32 million sports complex on a 75-acre parcel known as Waimānalo Bay Beach Park in April. The environmentalists contend that approval of the project goes against restrictions put in place by a 1971 grant administered by the National Park Service....

