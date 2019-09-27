'War Dogs' Arms Dealer Wins Copyright Fight Over Memoir

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The former arms dealer who inspired the 2016 film “War Dogs” won a copyright lawsuit against the co-writer of his memoir after a Florida federal judge on Friday found that the co-writer clearly had no ownership rights in the work. The language of the work-for-hire agreement is “clear and unambiguous” that former international arms dealer Efraim Diveroli is the exclusive owner of the memoir “Once a Gun Runner” and any copyrights associated with it, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. said. Memoir co-writer Matthew Bevan Cox had argued that the contract was invalid for a lack of consideration — an...

