King & Spalding Directs $925M Gatan Sale To Ametek

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Roper, led by King & Spalding, announced Friday that it has lined up a new $925 million sale of its electron microscope maker Gatan, after an earlier deal fell apart amid antitrust scrutiny. The deal will see Roper Technologies Inc. sell the Gatan business to Pennsylvania-based electronic instrument company Ametek Inc., whose products are used by industrial, aerospace and defense companies. The price tag is the same that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. had agreed to pay in June, before the microscope supplier called off the deal following pushback from the U.K.'s competition watchdog. Roper President and CEO Neil Hunn lauded...

