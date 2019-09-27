Japan's Unizo Nixes Support Of $1.3B Fortress Takeover Bid

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Japanese real estate company Unizo on Friday pulled its support of a 136.9 billion Japanese yen ($1.27 billion) takeover bid from Softbank-backed Fortress, after again reviewing the offer in the wake of a better price lobbed by an unnamed suitor. Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd said its change of heart came after Fortress Investment Group LLC, an investment firm owned by Softbank Group Co., did not agree to a request that it raise its 4,000 yen per share offer to 5,000 yen per share to match a new competing proposal. Unizo also said it wanted Fortress to provide certain protections for its...

