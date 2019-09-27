FTC Appealing Pause Of La. Appraisers Board Case

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission told a Louisiana federal court that it’s appealing an order to the Fifth Circuit that paused the agency’s in-house antitrust case targeting the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board over fee regulations. The FTC filed a notice of appeal Thursday for an order issued by the district court in late July that stayed the agency’s administrative proceedings in the appraisers board case that was scheduled to go to trial earlier this month. The board is asking the federal court to review an FTC decision from last year that found it’s not entitled to state-action immunity, which shields certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS