Reed Smith Nabs Ex-Linklaters Arbitration Pro In Paris

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has gained a former Linklaters attorney who has more than a decade of experience handling international arbitration proceedings in both Europe and Africa across various industries including construction, energy, defense and mining. Clément Fouchard joined the firm’s Paris office earlier in September as a partner in the energy and natural resources group, after spending nearly six years as a managing associate at Linklaters, the firm said in a Sept. 19 announcement. “Reed Smith is a market leader for energy and natural resources work. It also has a very strong reputation for dispute resolution and an enviable international platform,”...

