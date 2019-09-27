Maui Council Chair Wants Hunton Cut Off In Water Case

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- As Maui government leaders fight over whether to pull their closely watched groundwater fight from the U.S. Supreme Court's docket, the county council chair told Law360 she will push to cut off funding to Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP lawyers who've been helping litigate the case. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and the council are at odds over whether the 9-member body has the authority to settle the case, which is scheduled for oral arguments at the high court on Nov. 6. The mayor contends he has the final word and can reject the council's Sept. 20 vote to approve a settlement, but...

