Stan Lee's Daughter Says Biz Partners 'Looted' IP Assets

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Business partners of the legendary superhero creator Stan Lee orchestrated a scheme to "loot" his intellectual property through a bankruptcy proceeding, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court by the late comic book icon's daughter. Joan Celia "JC" Lee, the only daughter of Stan Lee, likened the story she laid out in her complaint against Pow! Entertainment Inc. to some of the wildly popular narratives her father helped construct, like Spider-Man, X-Men and the Incredible Hulk. "Many of the lurid villains in his stories emerged from the ranks of those once trusted by the avenging superhero — individuals...

