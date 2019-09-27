What Attys Need To Know About Trump's Calif. Grudge Match

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The grudge match between the Trump administration and California over environmental issues has grown more fierce in the last few weeks as the federal government has thrown haymakers over air and water quality issues — but attorneys discount much of the battle as political theater. In moves that prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to boast that the president has it out for his state because of its "outsize" power, the federal government has stripped California of its authority to maintain stricter auto emissions limits and the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust probe into a deal California reached with...

