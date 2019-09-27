Huntington Bancshares Must Face Bulk Of ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action challenging Huntington Bancshares Inc.'s decision to make allegedly underperforming company-owned mutual funds the centerpiece of its 401(k) plan, but refused to toss claims that it failed to look out for plan participants' best interests and saddled the plan with excessive fees. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson issued an order Thursday partially granting a motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the Columbus, Ohio-based holding company, which runs a midwestern chain of banks. Judge Watson agreed to toss allegations that the inclusion of Huntington National Bank mutual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS