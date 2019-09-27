Katten Steers AIG Unit's $150M NYC Loan To Kushner Cos.

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin represented an AIG lending arm in connection with its $150 million loan to Kushner Cos. for a commercial condo unit at the Puck Building on Lafayette Street in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from AIG's American General Life Insurance Co. is for a unit at 295 Lafayette St., according to public records, and of the $150 million, roughly $68.7 million is new financing for the property; the remainder is assumption and refinance of pre-existing debt there. Kushner Cos. bought the Puck Building, which also goes by 293 Lafayette St.,...

