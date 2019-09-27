EEOC Wins $458K Age Bias Verdict For Fired Salesmen

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal jury awarded $458,000 on Thursday to two workers it found were fired by a beverage distributor because of their age, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. A jury in the Eastern District of New York awarded the money to Archibald Roberts and Cesar Fernandez, salesmen for AZ Metro Distributors LLC who were in their 60s when the company asked them to leave, according to the EEOC, which litigated the suit. Both were pushed out on Jan. 31, 2014, because the company wanted its sales department to go in “a different direction,” they said in their September 2015...

