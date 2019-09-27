Dem Lawmakers Roll Out Bid To Boost FCC's Lifeline Program

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate that would give states money to help boost enrollment in the Federal Communications Commission's subsidy program for low-income telecom customers. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced the Promoting Access to Broadband Act on Wednesday, which would award grants to states that help increase awareness and enrollment in the commission's Lifeline program, which aims to help low-income households pay for their telephone and broadband service charges by providing a monthly subsidy of $9.25. "High-quality and reliable broadband service is essential for...

