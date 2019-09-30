Federal AI Panel Actions Must Be Public, EPIC Says

Law360, Washington (September 30, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A civil liberties advocacy group has sued for public access to the meetings and records of a panel Congress established last year to examine how civilian leaders and the military should harness the emerging artificial intelligence technology. Federal transparency laws require the taxpayer-funded National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, a public-private panel, to hold open meetings and hear from the public, the Electronic Privacy Information Center said in its complaint, filed Friday in D.C. federal court. The suit was filed against the commission, its chairman Eric Schmidt — the former CEO of Google — its executive director and the U.S. Department...

