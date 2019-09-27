Cooley-Led Fertility Benefits Provider Set For $100M IPO

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Progyny, which manages fertility benefits for large employers, said Friday that it is planning to raise $100 million in a Cooley LLP-led initial public offering, but chose not to disclose the timetable and size of the float. Venture-backed Progyny Inc. said it expects to raise $100 million by going public but did not disclose the size of the offering or the expected price range of its shares. Progyny is a benefits management company that focuses on helping families affected by infertility have children, according to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Infertility affects one out of every eight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS