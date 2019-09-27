Calif. Cement Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Up Depletion Tax Break

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California cement producer is owed a greater tax deduction for depletion based on adjustments to prices its subsidiaries paid for cement, mining costs of mixing third-party minerals and a higher depletion rate, the producer has told the Ninth Circuit. In an opening brief filed Wednesday, Mitsubishi Cement Corp. argued that the U.S. Tax Court wrongly denied adjusting prices up to reflect market prices, saying that the sales prices for other cement products were comparable to what the subsidiaries paid for, even if the products were not interchangeable. “The regulations do not require a mineral or product to be both sufficiently...

