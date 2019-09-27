Trump And Vance Agree On Records Document Production

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for President Donald Trump, New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance and Trump's accounting firm have come to a temporary agreement on document production as part of a grand jury subpoena over Trump's private tax records. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan signed off Thursday on the agreement among Vance's office, Mazars USA LLP and Trump attorneys in which Vance will temporarily put off enforcing a subpoena against Mazars. Vance's office agreed to hold off on enforcement until Oct. 7 or two business days after the court for the Southern District of New York rules on motions for injunctive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS