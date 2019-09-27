Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump And Vance Agree On Records Document Production

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for President Donald Trump, New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance and Trump's accounting firm have come to a temporary agreement on document production as part of a grand jury subpoena over Trump's private tax records.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan signed off Thursday on the agreement among Vance's office, Mazars USA LLP and Trump attorneys in which Vance will temporarily put off enforcing a subpoena against Mazars. Vance's office agreed to hold off on enforcement until Oct. 7 or two business days after the court for the Southern District of New York rules on motions for injunctive...

powered by Lex Machina®