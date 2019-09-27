Enviros Say Trump Can't Limit Calif.'s Auto Emissions Power

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups stepped into the Trump administration's fight to take away California’s power to set tighter fuel economy and greenhouse gas standards for vehicles, suing the U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday. The environmental groups argue the DOT had no authority to strip California of its ability to set fuel standards that have a significant impact nationwide. The suit targets the federal government’s assertion that the Energy Policy and Conservation Act gives the DOT the exclusive right to set national fuel economy standards and preempts similar state programs. California has long had the flexibility to write its...

