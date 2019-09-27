Fiat Chrysler To Pay $40M To End SEC Inflated Sales Claims

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and its U.S. unit will shell out $40 million to settle claims it duped investors on the company's monthly new vehicle sales figures in the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday. The automaker agreed to the $40 million deal to end claims that Michigan-based FCA US LLC overhyped the company's new vehicle sales numbers in press releases and securities filings with the SEC from 2012 to 2016. For example, the SEC said, FCA had a stretch of uninterrupted monthly year-over-year sales that ended by September 2013, yet it continued to hype the streak that month...

