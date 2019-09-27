Philip Morris Hit With $9.6M Verdict In Mass. Smoker's Trial

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts jury has found that Philip Morris conspired with other tobacco companies to hide the truth about the dangers of cigarettes and was responsible for a smoker's lung cancer and related health problems, awarding the smoker and her husband nearly $9.7 million. After deliberating for a day following a 14-day trial, the Middlesex County jury on Thursday returned with a verdict in favor of Patricia and Frederick Greene, finding Patricia Greene had relied on facts that Philip Morris USA Inc. had misrepresented to her detriment and that this was a substantial cause of her cancer. The jury awarded Patricia Greene...

