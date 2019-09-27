LA Drops Billing Error Suit Against PwC Due To Atty Silence

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles is dropping allegations that PwC caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when it implemented a faulty Department of Water and Power billing system, saying the silence of key witnesses — including an attorney involved in related litigation — makes pursuing the case impossible. Los Angeles City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox told Law360 on Friday that attorney Paul Paradis of Paradis Law Group PLLC, who once worked as special counsel for the city, and former head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power David Wright have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination —...

