Cohen Milstein Atty To Lead GM Defective Transmission Suits

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC has been named lead counsel in a group of suits in Michigan federal court accusing General Motors LLC of selling cars with defective transmissions. U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson appointed Theodore J. Leopold to coordinate and oversee the five cases and the plaintiffs' steering committee in an order filed late Thursday. "I am very proud that Judge Lawson appointed me as lead counsel," Leopold told Law360 on Monday. "I look forward to leading a great team of attorneys and law firms for this important litigation and bringing General Motors' conduct to...

