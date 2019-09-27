Conservative Group Asks 1st Circ. For Broader Wiretap Ruling

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge didn't go far enough when she ruled that Massachusetts can't ban the secret recording of public officials, a conservative provocateur told the First Circuit on Friday, saying journalists should be allowed to record private citizens unless they have a reasonable expectation of privacy. The Project Veritas Action Fund earned a partial win in December when a judge found that the 1968 Massachusetts wiretap statute, which is known as Section 99 and prohibits all clandestine recording, is unconstitutional when applied to government officials and police officers performing their duties in public. But the group argued that, in order to protect...

