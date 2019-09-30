Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Redo TCPA Standing Ruling, Consumer Groups Ask 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Several consumer groups have urged the Eleventh Circuit to rethink its decision to toss a case brought by a man who sued his former lawyer for sending a single unsolicited text message as a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act

Plaintiff John Salcedo had asked the court to rehear his case en banc after a three-judge panel ruled in August that he lacked standing to bring TCPA claims because he didn't demonstrate a concrete injury.

In an amicus brief filed last week, the National Consumer Law Center, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and several other groups argued that the court’s ruling could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies