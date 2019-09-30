Redo TCPA Standing Ruling, Consumer Groups Ask 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Several consumer groups have urged the Eleventh Circuit to rethink its decision to toss a case brought by a man who sued his former lawyer for sending a single unsolicited text message as a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act Plaintiff John Salcedo had asked the court to rehear his case en banc after a three-judge panel ruled in August that he lacked standing to bring TCPA claims because he didn't demonstrate a concrete injury. In an amicus brief filed last week, the National Consumer Law Center, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and several other groups argued that the court’s ruling could...

