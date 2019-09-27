Oro Negro Sues Bondholders For Bringing Criminal Charges

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Mexican oil rig company Perforadora Oro Negro has filed suit against its creditors in a New York bankruptcy court, claiming the creditors have brought criminal charges against the company in breach of a three-year-old liability release. In an adversary complaint filed Thursday, Oro Negro claimed a bondholder group — with which the company had been engaged in a long-running dispute over ownership of offshore oil platforms — filed criminal charges against the company in Mexico in May over transactions the bondholders have known about for three years and from which they expressly released Oro Negro from liability. "The bondholders never raised...

