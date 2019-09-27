Ex-NC GOP Chair Admits Lying To FBI In Bribery Investigation

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party will plead guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into an insurance conglomerate owner charged with conspiring to bribe the state's insurance commissioner, according to a statement filed Friday in federal court. Robert "Robin" Hayes agreed not to object to or contradict the facts laid out in the factual basis, which was signed by his attorney and entered with a plea agreement restricted from the public. A plea hearing for Hayes, who is also a former congressman, is scheduled for Wednesday. The bribery case centers on Gregory Lindberg — the...

