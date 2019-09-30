VA Didn't Have To Tap Vet Cos. In Gun Lock Deal, Judge Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims tossed a Florida business's protest over a contract to supply gun locks for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, ruling that the agency wasn't required to give preference to veteran-owned small businesses. Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said in a decision made public Friday that the VA didn't have to conduct a "rule of two" analysis to determine whether there were at least two veteran-owned small businesses or service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses able to do the contract work, as the Government Publishing Office, not the VA, is in charge of the acquisition. "The court reads the...

